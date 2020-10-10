Talisay COVID cases drop to 17; 2 recoveries,1 new case reported on Oct. 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded two recoveries and one new case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

The city now has a total of 974 confirmed cases of the infection, of which only 17 remain active. Its number of active cases has not exceeded 20 in the last two weeks.

In an advisory that was posted on Saturday morning, Oct. 10, the Talisay City Public Information Office said that with the addition of two new recoveries, the number of those who have already recovered from the infection is now at 861 for 88 percent of the city’s confirmed cases.

The city’s death count, on the other hand, remains at 96 or 10 percent of its confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, Talisay City’s new case was a 44-year-old-male resident of Barangay Dumlog. He was swabbed last Oct. 7 after he manifested for influenza-like-symptoms.

Barangay Dumlog continues to have the most number of active cases at four followed by Lawaan I and II and Poblacion with two each. Barangays Candulawan, Cansojong, Lagtang, Lawaan III, Linao, Mohon, and San Roque have one active case each.

As of Thursday, 11 of the city’s 22 barangays continue to have cases of the infection. / dcb