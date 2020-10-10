Labella orders CLO to probe bar operating in Banilad

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered the Cebu City Legal Office (CLO) to investigate the bar in Barangay Banilad, which has allegedly operated under the modified general community quarantine.

The mayor said that the easing of the restrictions did not mean that everything there would be back to normal.

As much as the city government wants to reopen the economy, Labella said that restrictions on establishments such as bars and beerhouses remained because the main purpose of these establishments was to serve alcoholic drinks.

“As we slowly opened establishments for economic recovery, we should still uphold the basic health protocols,” he said.

“So I have directed Attorney Reg Gealon the City Legal to look into cancelling their (bar) business permit,” said Labella.

The city has recently allowed restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages at a maximum of two servings per customers.

Bars and beerhouses were not allowed to open because they were not considered restaurants and operated solely for serving alcoholic drinks.

These establishments are also potential crowding places, which could violate the social distancing protocols, and considered high risk in the transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

At least 27 individuals were arrested on the evening of October 9, 2020, for drinking and the crowding in the bar in Banilad.

Foreigners were among the violators including two Japanese, one American, two British, and one Australian National.

If it would be proven that the establishment violated the quarantine guidelines, then its business and operation permits will be revoked./dbs