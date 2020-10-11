CV COVID-19 update: Active cases dwindle to 1,153 as recovery hits 88.57%

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The active case count of coronavirus disease continues to dwindle in Central Visayas as the health department reports more recoveries than new cases, at least in the last seven days.

From October 4 to October 10, 2020, the Department of Health in Central Visayas declared a total of 476 recoveries from the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, and the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

Along with the new recoveries is the detection of 304 new cases.

From an active case count of 1,308 last Sunday, October 4, the remaining active cases in the region are now at 1,153, most of which are from Cebu.

DATE NEW CASES NEW RECOVERIES ACTIVE CASES October 4, 2020 47 56 1,308 October 5, 2020 22 94 1,238 October 6, 2020 46 95 1,188 October 7, 2020 44 107 1,134 October 8, 2020 48 53 1,128 October 9, 2020 36 57 1,108 October 10, 2020 61 14 1,153 TOTAL 304 476

Source: DOH-7

The highest daily recovery in the past week was logged on October 7, where 107 additional individuals were declared to have recovered from the viral infection.

With the 476 new recoveries, the total number of recovered patients in the region is now at 18,973, equivalent to a recovery rate of 88.57 percent from its total confirmed case of 21, 421.

DOH-7 has also declared 1,295 COVID-19 related deaths in Central Visayas, with two additional deaths logged on Saturday. The agency, however, noted that the reporting of new deaths is not in real-time as the deaths have occurred weeks ago but were only encoded upon verification.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases for the last week dropped to as low as 1,108 on October 9. However, DOH-7 reported 61 additional cases on Saturday, October 10, bringing back the active case count to 1,153.

Of the remaining active cases, based on the DOH-7 data, 417 are from Cebu province, 363 are from Cebu City while the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue both have 89 active cases, Bohol has 127 active cases, Negros Oriental has 65, and the island province of Siquijor has 3.

Data gap

Some figures reported by the Health Department, however, still vary from those coming from the local government units.

READ: Mandaue City recovery rate now at 89%

In Mandaue, the city government declared that it still has 103 active cases of the coronavirus disease with 148 total COVID-19 related deaths.

Lapu-Lapu City, on the other hand, had declared 83 remaining active cases as of October 9 with no new cases added to its tally on Saturday. / dcb