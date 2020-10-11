No new cases in Lapu-Lapu City on Oct. 10

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu–A good news for Oponganons.

Lapu-Lapu City did not log any new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Saturday, October 10.

Grace Carungay, the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit head, told CDN Digital that of the 600 samples that they’ve submitted to the CTRL molecular laboratory of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) and some hospitals for testing that day, not one returned positive for the virus.

“Lipay kaayo mi. Out of about 600 samples nga atong gi-send ug sa mga hospitals, zero case. Walay nag-positive. Feeling kadaugan namong frontliner,” Carungay said.

(We are very happy. Of the 600 samples that we sent to [the CTRL molecular laboratory and] the hospitals, not one showed positive results. This is a victory for us frontliners.)

As of Friday, October 9, Lapu-Lapu City recorded a total of 2,381 confirmed cases of the infection. Of these, 83 remain active while 2,182 others have already recovered. The city’s death count remains at 116.

Mayor Junard “ Ahong” Chan said that he considers this development as a victory for the city.

In a Facebook post, Chan thanked God Almighty and the Oponganons, who constantly prayed for a COVID-free Lapu-Lapu City.

“Sa Hinay-hinay, hapit na gyud nato makab-ot ang kalampusan nga mao ang kahingpitan nga ma-“COVID-FREE” na ang Lapu-lapu City,” the mayor’s post reads.

(Little by little, we are almost able to reach our goal of making Lapu-Lapu City a COVID-free city.)