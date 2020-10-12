New Cebu North Bus terminal officially opened

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The new Cebu North Bus Terminal was officially opened on Monday, October 12, 2020.

The new terminal is located at what used to be the outdoor parking area of SM City Cebu at the corner of S. Osmeña Road and Kaohsiung Street at the North Reclamation Area here

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, together with Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, SM Prime Holdings Inc. – VisMin Vice President Marissa Fernan, and Central Visayas director of the Land Transportation Office Victor Caindec, and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Eduardo Montealto Jr. led the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon of the new terminal on Monday morning.

The Capitol will now oversee the operations of the new North Bus Terminal, which was then housed in a government-owned property in Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City.

Garcia, in her speech, said the use of SM City Cebu’s outdoor parking area for the charge.

“This is a triumph of private-public partnership,” said Garcia.

The lease agreement between the city governments of Mandaue and Cebu to operate and manage the old North Bus Terminal ended this October.

Mandaue City government earlier signified that it has no intention of renewing the contract as it intended to already use the lot. Following the pandemic, Mandaue City started to develop the terminal into an isolation facility.

The new terminal is expected to start its full operations and accept north-bound passengers on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

/bmjo