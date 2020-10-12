Chan to hotels, resorts: Go digital in contact tracing

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Hotels, and Resorts in Lapu-Lapu City are ordered to establish a digital contact tracing system as a measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This is to ensure the safety of tourists, especially since hotels and resorts are now accepting local visitors.

Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that he already signed Executive Order (E.O.) No. 2020-074, which would mandate hotels and resorts to establish a digital contact tracing system.

As of the moment, Chan said that establishments were still implementing a manual contact tracing system, which would be accomplished through a health form.

“Automatic contact tracing, they can use apps, QR code, or any apps. For those who are using manuals, we will give them until November 30 nga mag-automatic na sila (for them to do automatic or digital [contact tracing]),” Chan said.

Carlo Suarez, Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant Association in Cebu (HRRAC) president, said that he was confident that the hotels and resorts could comply with these requirements before its deadline on November 30.

“Once they go to a place they can just scan the QR code, and they can do the contact tracing there. It’s the basic trend right now that we are trying to implement on our members. Let us do contactless to minimize the spread of the COVID-19,” Suarez said.

LOOK: HRRAC President Carlo Suarez on digital contact tracing requirement

Aside from implementing a digital contact tracing system, Suarez said that hotels and resorts were also implementing a cashless payment system, such as G-Cash and Paymaya, to avoid any contact between customers and hotel and restaurant employees.

On Saturday, October 17, the city will launch the “Balik Turismo Travel Fair” at Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The activity aims to help the tourism industry in the city to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hotels will also offer discounts through packages to encourage local tourists to visit the city./dbs