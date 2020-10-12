Cortes: Brgy hall, police, fire stations to be built on old CNBT compound

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has already laid out plans on what to build in the old Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) compound located at Barangay Subangdaku in the city.

This developed after the new CNBT officially opened today, October 12, 2020, at the outdoor parking area of SM City Cebu.

Cortes said that the lease of contract between the Mandaue City government and Cebu City government to operate the old Cebu North Bus Terminal ended this month, October 2020.

He said that he planned to build a police station, fire station, barangay hall, and multi-purpose gymnasium for the residents in Barangay Subangdaku there.

“Na assess nato last year pa nga it’s about time nga ang usa sa pinakadako nga barangay matagaan sad nato og igo’ng serbisyo pinaagi sa pagprovide og barangay hall, police station, multi-purpose (gym), etc. Sagad mahitabo kung dunay katalagman, bagyo o ma sunog, ang eskwelahan atong madali-dali,” Mayor Cortes said.

(We assessed last year that it is about time that we give one of the biggest barangays with enough service by providing them with a barangay hall, police station, multi-purpose (gym), etc. Usually, when calamities, typhoons, fire, the schools are the usual place to house the victims.)

However, Cortes, said that because of the pandemic, they would temporarily use the terminal as an Isolation Unit for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in the city, who would be manifesting mild to moderate symptoms of the infection.

The CNBT facility can accommodate up to 64 patients and has been designed like a hospital to cater to patients needs for medical assistance.

Another new isolation center of the city is situated at the Norkis Park located at Barangay Looc and can accommodate at least 92 asymptomatic patients.

The two facilities are nearly done.

Cortes said that he was hopeful that the isolation centers could be used next week.

As of October 11, the city’s remaining active cases are at 107. The city already has 2,094 recoveries and 148 deaths./dbs