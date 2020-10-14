3 new cases, 2 recoveries in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Talisay City recorded three new cases and two recoveries of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) based on an update posted on October 13, 2020.

The Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed in the post that as of October 12, 2020, the active cases in the city remains at 15 out of the 978 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The new cases were recorded in Barangays San Isidro, Linao, and Tangke.

The case in San Isidro is that of a 35-year-old female who was swabbed prior to giving birth on October 11, 2020.

The other case in Tangke is that of 44-year-old male who was swabbed on October 8, 2020, for work requirements.

The last case is that of a 60-year-old male from Barangay Linao, who was swabbed on October 10, 2020, who exhibited influenza-like-symptoms.

The recoveries, meanwhile, is now at 866 for a recovery rate of 88.5 percent.

