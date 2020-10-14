300 hotel workers in Lapu-Lapu undergo COVID tests

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Three hundred hotel employees in Lapu-Lapu City have already been tested for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.

Grace Carungay, Lapu-Lapu City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) head, told CDN Digital that they had already tested workers from Plantation Bay, BE Hotel, Maribago Blue Water Resort and Spa, Mactan Newtown Beach, and Crimson Hotel.

Carungay said that they were also coordinating with the City’s Tourism Office in identifying hotels and resorts for swab testing of their employees.

“We are still waiting for the result sa ilang swab test,” Carungay said.

She also said that they had met with vendors in the different public markets located in the city, to set a schedule for the conduct of swab testing.

Last Friday, October 9, was the last day of the schedule for the swab tests of tricycles and PUV drivers, where more than 3,000 drivers had participated.

As of the moment, the number of COVID-19 positive tricycle drivers remained at five and all of them are already isolated in their isolation facility in the Lapu-Lapu City College.

As of October 13, the city already had a total of 2,389 COVID-19 cases. Of which, one is recorded as new case, 57 are active, while 2,213 are the recoveries./dbs