14 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Cebu City reported 14 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on October 13, 2020.

These 14 new cases were taken from 918 individuals tested on the same batch. This means that the positivity rate remains at 1.5 percent, which is relatively low compared in the last months.

The city also recorded nine recoveries, keeping the active COVID-19 cases at 235. In total, the COVID-19 cases in the city have reached 10,148 with 9,236 recoveries.

Out of the 80 barangays in the city, there are now 41 that are considered COVID-19-free.

The EOC said that the cases were expected to fluctuate depending on the behavior of the public as they continued intensified surveillance, testing, and contact tracing.

They encourage the public to maintain their vigilance and follow the health protocols to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) recently said that the city might be developing “herd immunity” after recording very low positive results in the recent pooled testing of over 2,000 Carbon market vendors.

DOH-7 reported that 47.48 percent of the 2,191 Carbon market vendors or 1,047 tested IgG positive, which indicates that they were asymptomatic and had already recovered from active infection of the virus.

Herd immunity means that 70 to 80 percent of the community has been exposed to the virus and developed immunity, protecting the rest of the members that have not yet formed immunity to the virus. /bmjo