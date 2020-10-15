Labella to bottled water manufacturers: Put up recycling bins in the city

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is calling on bottled water manufacturers to provide recycling bins around the city.

Labella made the call after the Department of Public Services (DPS) collected a total of 231 tons of garbage in the riverways after the massive flooding on the evening of October 13, 2020.

According to the DPS, most of the garbage that they collected are plastic water bottles that have accumulated in the waterways.

“Gani angay siguro natong ipatawag ang mga bottled water manufacturers, kung mahimo magbutang tag water bottle receptacles. It has been proven effective sa atong mga parks,” said the mayor.

(We may be calling our bottled water manufacturers, if they can provide water bottle receptacles. It has been proven to be effective in our parks.)

Labella said that the Parks and Playgrounds Office noticed more compliance from the public if these receptacles were placed in visible public areas.

The people would choose to throw their bottles in these receptacles instead of littering these bottles anywhere.

The mayor said he hoped for the cooperation of the bottled water companies, as most Cebu City residents are dependent on bottled water for safe drinkable water.

This would also make it easier for the DPS to collect the bottles which will immediately be delivered to a materials recovery facility (MRF) for recycling.

Labella also remind the public that garbage management must start from the homes.

Residents are urged to refrain from littering the waterways because these garbage would only return through destructive floods. /dbs