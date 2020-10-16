Outbound non-essential travel allowed starting Oct. 21

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has lifted its ban on non-essential outbound travel effective October 21, Malacañang said Friday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Filipinos intending to leave the country must have negative antigen test results, confirmed plane tickets, and health and travel insurance.

“They may be allowed to leave the country subject to the submission of confirmed roundtrip tickets and adequate travel and health insurance for those traveling in tourist visas, execution of an immigration declaration acknowledging the risks involved in traveling and a negative antigen (test) result taken within 24 hours before departure, subject to the Department of Health (DOH) guidelines,” Roque said in a statement.

/MUF