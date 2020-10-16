Lower budget expected in Sinulog 2021 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sinulog 2021 should expect a lower budget compared to the past years as activities with be limited due to the pandemic.

According to Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama, fewer activities means lower budget needed.

“The economy is not so good so we don’t want to spend so much,” said the vice mayor.

In 2020, the Sinulog festival was provided a P35-million budget by the city government. This does not include the funds the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) collected to for the festival.

But since the city is not expected to reach its tax collection target due to the effects of the pandemic, Rama said spending must be prudent.

The planned activities will be limited and other Sinulog-related activities such as Sinulog sa SRP, Sinulog sa Dakbayan, Sinulog sa Kabataan, and Sinulog sa Barangay are still being reviewed.

Virtual parades

The prizes for the contingents may be affected too, but the vice mayor said they will try not to reduce the prizes for the parade.

The city may save on travel expenses, though, as with the planned virtual parades, out of town contingents will no longer have to travel to the city due to travel restrictions.

The SFI is working on a system where out-of-town contingents may still present through a virtual presentation.

Rama assured the public that the city government will be circumspect in spending funds for the festival in consideration to the economic situation of the city.

“We will spend within our means,” he said.

/bmjo