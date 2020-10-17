In Photos: Mondigo eyes development of Gibitngil Island’s underwater attractions

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mayor Joven Mondigo Jr. led a recent dive into the waters of Gibitngil Island in Medellin town in northern Cebu to check on the condition of the coral reefs in the area and to find new underwater attractions that they could use in tourism promotions.

Mondigo was accompanied by Councilor Titing Yurag, chairperson of the municipal council’s tourism committee, and officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and JPIC during the exploratory drive.

In an advisory, the municipal government said that the DENR and JPIC dive team was also on a “scouting mission for potential sites for a marine sanctuary.”

Gibitngil Island is known for its colorful cottages that are placed on top of rocks and its diving cliff.

Photos below are courtesy of the Municipality of Medellin: