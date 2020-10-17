Drone trucks deliver the future of haulage

Swedish startup Einride has unveiled a surprising new fully-electric driverless delivery truck that can be controlled remotely, working on the same principle as a drone. The vehicle is set to land in four different variations, now available to preorder.

Since these autonomous trucks have no drivers, there’s no need for a cab. This contributes to the sleek, streamlined design of the company’s latest cabless Pod.

It is a fully autonomous vehicle that can travel from A to B with no assistance. However, an operator can take control remotely at any time for a particular maneuver or an unexpected detour. The truck can be customized to suit the needs of individual businesses, so while the platform stays the same, some technical specifications — such as maximum speed — can vary.

Four different Autonomous Electric Transport (AET) levels are currently available to order. AET 1 is aimed at small, closed facilities with predefined routes suitable for fully autonomous operation. AET 2 is also aimed at closed facilities, but adds the possibility of using nearby public roads for short distances.

AET 3 allows use on secondary roads at a top speed of 45 kilometers per hour. Finally, the most advanced and ambitious version, AET 4, includes a mode for autonomous driving on highways at speeds of up to 85 kilometers per hour. The latter two options aren’t expected to be delivered before late 2022 or early 2023.

Einride’s aim is to develop and generalize the use of autonomous electric transportation worldwide. / RGA