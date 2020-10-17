Fair weather in Metro Cebu on Oct. 17 – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Metro Cebu will be having a ‘generally fair weather’ this Saturday, October 17, but it may be short-lived.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said Cebu and the rest of the Visayas may experience thunderstorms later in the day.

“Ang tibuuk Visayas makasinati na karung adlawa ug generally fair weather nga aduna gihapoy kahigayunan sa mga pat-ak pat-ak nga mga pagulan dala sa localized thunderstorms,” said Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist Angelica Orongan.

(The entire Visayas is expected to have a generally fair weather today with occasional scattered rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.)

Orongan warned that rains may be experienced in the coming days as they continue to monitor a low-pressure area (LPA) located 1,660 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 3 a.m. this Saturday.

“Ang maong low-pressure area layo pa ug naa pa sa gawas sa Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Apan, possible kini magdala ug pag-ulan dire sa atong landmass in the next few days,” said Orongan.

(The LPA is still located outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility. However, it is possible that it could bring rain here in the next few days.) / dcb