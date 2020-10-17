Santander also bans karaoke use on weekdays

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The ban on karaoke use on weekdays is a policy that is now being adopted even in the countryside.

The municipality of Santander that is located on the southernmost tip of Cebu island recently announced its implementation of the anti-noise policy.

Mayor Marites Buscato, on October 12, 2020, issued an executive order (EO) to also prohibit the use of karaoke machines and other sound-generating equipment on weekdays, a policy that is now being implemented in the highly urbanized cities of Cebu and Mandaue.

Buscato, in her EO, stated that the decision stemmed from concerns raised by students who are on distance learning and employees, who are on a work-from-home arrangement.

“In consideration to these students and employees, and upon the recommendation of the Municipal Police Office, the Municipality of Santander finds it necessary to impose a ban on video karaoke machines and other audio equipment during [the] daytime on weekdays within the duration of the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ),” Buscato said.

The ban will apply from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Mondays to Fridays.

Santander’s new EO allows karaoke singing from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends. However, its maximum volume should not exceed 90 decibels.

The local government has directed law enforcers and members of the anti-coronavirus task force to ensure implementation of the new regulation.

“All barangays are also empowered to implement and adopt necessary measures for the accomplishment of the foregoing directive,” it added.

Santander is a fourth-class municipality located 135 kilometers south of Cebu City. / dcb