Elderly left homeless, rescued by netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines– An elderly woman was left to fend for herself and vend in the streets of Minglanilla in southern Cebu after she was not able to pay rent for her rented room.

Lola Berna, 66, was seen by netizen Matthew Bravo, 26, outside a fast-food chain in Minglanilla last October 15, selling candies, chips and chocolates under the scorching heat of the sun.

“I was on my way to the city when I felt hungry and wanted to grab something to eat, when Lola Berna offered me to buy her chocolates for P10,” said Bravo.

But instead of buying it he just gave P10 to Lola Berna to help.

Puzzled as to why Lola Berna was on the streets selling, Bravo could not help but ask her why.

It was then he knew that she was not anymore able to pay for her rented room and was asked to vacate it.

For her to be able to pay again, she opted to sell as this was her only way to earn some cash.

Pained with what he has learned, Bravo took the liberty to take photos of Lola Berna and posted it online to ask for help from netizens.

“Her rent is P800 per month, I am aiming to at least collect a year’s worth of rent for her so she would no longer have a problem renting,” he said.

And after just a few days, his post went viral with 916 shares.

With his post, he was also able to raise P11,000 for Lola Berna as of October 17 and was able to secure Lola Berna’s place back.

Lola Berna may not have a family by blood in Cebu, but she surely has a new-found family in the netizens all thanks to her angel, Matthew, who you can contact if you wish to extend your help for Lola Berna.

/dbs