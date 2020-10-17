Minibus crashes into bunkhouse in Balamban; 2 hurt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A trip to a teambuilding activity turned into a nightmare for 24 employees of the social welfare department when the minibus they were on crashed into a bunkhouse and stopped a meter away from the edge of a deep cliff.

The road accident happened at 9:30 a.m. of Saturday, October 17, 2020 when the minibus was travelling along Barangay Cansomoroy, Balamban town, the five-kilometer downhill stretch of the Transcentral Highway.

Police Major Christian Torres, Balamban Police Station chief, said only two passengers were slightly hurt by the accident and these two were brought to the hospital for treatment.

They were later released because they only suffered minor injuries.

“Actually gi bawal man gyud unta na nga mo agi ang mga mini-bus ug van diha kay kana nga area padulhog mga five kilometers downhill delikado ang dalan unya pila kabuok pasahero,” said Torres.

(Actually, we have prohibited minibuses and vans from using the Transcentral Highway because the [Barangay Cansomoroy] area involved a dangerous five-kilometer stretch going downhill and the area is not good for fully packed vehicles.)

LOOK: Balamban road accident

Initial investigation showed that Delfin Cabrera, driver of the minibus owned by Barangay Suba in Cebu City, lost control of the vehicle as Cabrera negotiated the dangerous five-kilometer downhill portion of the highway in Barangay Cansomoroy in Balamban Cebu.

The minibus was nearly filled to capacity with 23 passengers onboard a 29-seater vehicle.

/dbs