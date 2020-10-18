BSP: Handle new P20 coins properly

MANILA, Philippines — The central bank on Saturday urged the public to “properly handle and circulate” the new P20 New Generation Currency coins that were released to the public in December 2019.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said that, “to preserve the integrity and prolong the luster” of these coins, they should be kept clean and dry and should not be applied with adhesives — a common practice where smaller denomination coins are taped together in a roll for ease of handling.

The new P20 bicolor coin has a nickel-plated steel core and a bronze-plated steel ring, and the central bank said that, by nature, copper-based metals like bronze undergo oxidation when exposed to the environment as indicated by a change in color shade or toning of the coin ring.

“Avoid soaking the coins in liquids for prolonged periods,” the central bank said.