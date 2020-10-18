Abandoned dog in Lapu finds comfort in a little girl’s lap

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Love knows no age or kind.

In this case, a young girl together with her family in Lapu-Lapu City welcomed Milo, an aspin who was abandoned by his owner just recently.

After being abandoned, Milo became a stray dog and got into an emergency yesterday, October 17, when a chicken bone was stuck in his throat making it hard for him to breathe.

Knowing how kind and a good dog Milo is, a concerned citizen from their neighborhood called Saving Strays Cebu to ask for assistance to save the dog.

When the dog was rescued by the team of Saving Strays Cebu they were touched with how Milo finds comfort in a little girl.

In the photo, it can be seen that Milo settles calmly on the lap of this young girl waiting to be treated.

The photos of Milo and his newfound friend garnered attention online with heart reactions from netizens who was touched by the simple bonding between a little girl and a dog.

Now, Milo has been admitted to a veterinary clinic for further tests to make sure he is ready for adoption.

Don’t you think this is such a cute photo? /dbs