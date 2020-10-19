5 men from Carcar City jailed for playing ‘hantak’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Five men were arrested by the police in Carcar City on Sunday afternoon, October 18, for playing “hantak” (game of head and tails) while in a vacant lot in Sitio Ibabao in Barangay Perrelos.

Not one of the five men was wearing a face mask while they gambled.

The arrested individuals were identified as Emerson Albay Quijas, 33; Unil Jovellar Mandawitnon, 34; Jason Badilles Padal, 32; Jessie Quijas Padal, 32; and Excelly Singhid Quijas, 33. All of the suspects are residents of Sitio Ibabao.

In a report, Carcar City police that the suspects violated Presidential Decree 1602 that provides stiffer penalties for the violation of Philippine gambling laws.

The report said that a concerned citizen tipped the city’s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) on the presence of the five men who were playing “hantak” in the area.

Police Major Jomar Medil JOMAR A. MEDIL, officer-in-charge of the Carcar City Police Station, led DEU personnel in their operation at about 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The police team confiscated a total of P258 that the suspects used as bet and three pieces of 25 centavo coins that they used in their game.

The suspects are now detained at the police station’s detention facility while the police prepare for the filing of appropriate charges against them, the report said.