762 vendors, CTMS enforcers undergo swab test in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Seven hundred sixty two (762) vendors in the Lapu-lapu City Public market and other satellite markets in the city, and some City Traffic Management System (CTMS) personnel have undergone swab testing on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Grace Carungay, head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, told CDN Digital that aside from stallholders in the market, they also included ambulant vendors to ensure the safety of market-goers.

Carungay said that they were targeting 2,500 vendors to get a test for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The testing will last until Wednesday.

The CTMS also has 200 personnel, half of which got tested today, while the remaining half would be swab test tomorrow.

Carungay also said that they had recorded 5 employees, who got positive for COVID-19 from the 8 hotels and resorts that participated in the swab test.

“Naa nata’y lima out of around 500 nga atong na-swab. They are all asymptomatic ug ato nang gidala sa atong isolation facility,” Carungay said.

(We have five out of 500 that we have swabbed. They are all asymptomatic and we have brought them to the isolation facility.)

The isolation facility of the city is located at Lapu-lapu City College.

Earlier, 22 boatmen and five tricycle drivers were also tested positive for COVID-19 since the city started a mass swab testing from different sectors in September.

