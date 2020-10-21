Basilica opens doors to minors, senior citizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Individuals aged between 15 to 65-years-old are welcome to visit the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño provided that they comply with health and safety protocols that are being imposed at the centuries-old church.

Augustinian friars said that the adjustment of the age limit was in compliance with the easing of restrictions ordered by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

IATF has already allowed those who are between 15 to 21-years-old and senior citizens aged between 60 to 65-years-old to go out of their homes.

“Please be informed that persons between 15 to 65 years old are now allowed to enter the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu. Please be reminded to follow the health protocols and safety measures implemented by the Basilica,” said an advisory that was issued by the Augustinian friars.

Churches in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) are allowed up to accommodate churchgoers up to 75 percent of its capacity provided that these comply with basic health protocols that include the observance of social distancing, the wearing face masks and face shields, and regular disinfection.

The Augustinians did not immediately allow the minors and seniors entry at the basilica while they await the issuance of an Executive Order by Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella adopting the easing of the restrictions.

But since Labella had repeatedly said in his media interviews that he was prepared to adopt the easing of the age restrictions in the city, the Augustinian priest decided to already adopt the easing of restrictions. / dcb