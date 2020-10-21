Cebu City to look for relocations sites for informal settlers living along riverbanks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said that more than 1,000 informal settlers living along the riverbanks need to be relocated.

This he revealed after meeting the Office of Building Official (OBO) and the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, to discuss the situation of the waterways in the city.

Labella said that moving these informal settlers would be one of the challenges for the government to recover the 3-meter easement along riverbanks.

Primarily, the city is still looking for a place for informal settlers to be relocated. The mayor insists that no demolition will be done unless the families are properly relocated.

Without the relocation, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) cannot push through with their river deepening and widening activities.

In a phone conference with reporters, Labella said he wants a long-term solution for the problem, so the relocation would not happen in a short span of time.

In fact, he has called a meeting for these barangays and establishment violating the 3-meter-easement policy to discuss how to remove all obstructions in a staggered way.

“What we want is an engineering solution to the flooding problem. I have ordered the placing of mitigating measures, but we have to work together for the long term solution,” said Labella.

The OBO is now coordinating with the caretakers of these illegal structures for the removal of the obstruction. The city government is hoping for cooperation from these establishments and the informal settlers.

