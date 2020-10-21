Barangay officials facing graft and corruption charges to stay in office for now, says Barili mayor

Cebu City, Philippines — The barangay officials who surrendered to the police over graft and corruption charges in Barangay Tubod, Barili town, in the southwestern part of Cebu will remain in office for now amid graft and corruption charges they are facing.

Barili Mayor Julieto Flores told CDN Digital that since they are facing criminal charges and not administrative charges, they will still serve the barangays after they post bail.

“Dili ra sila ma-suspend kay criminal charges man unya on trial pa man so naay presumption of innocence. (They will not be suspended because they were charged with criminal charges, and there is still the presumption of innocence),” said Flores.

Until a suspension order from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) be served, they will remain in office for now.

Barangay Capatain Aurelio Mabano together with councilors Mercy Camonas, Romulo Omalay, Baleriano Mabano, Roy Tangarorang, Loreto Ejambre, Arthur Aranda, and Carlo Emnacen, all voluntarily surrendered after Barili policemen served the warrant. They are now detained at the Barili Police Station.

Barangay health workers Victoria Talara. Maricar Escabillas. Mary Jane Elizar, Modesta Mambinuyao, and Ludy Tanudra. Also included was Ruchina Panugaling, a parent leader of the 4Ps, surrendered as well.

The officials are facing graft and corruption charges stemming from various complaints about the distribution of the Special Amelioration Program (SAP) cash assistance.

The warrant for violation of Sec 3(B) of RA 3019, or the graft and corrupt practices act, was issued by Judge Anabelle Robles, assisting Judge of RTC Branch 60.

Flores urged all barangay officials to take seriously all complaints they hear from the residents and act upon it so as not to face similar circumstances.

“Tanang reklamo nga moabot sa atoa, tagdun gyod aron masolusyonan. (All complaints that reach us should be considered in order to be solved),” added the mayor.

/bmjo