Lapu jeepneys may start serving Cebu, Mandaue routes soon

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Public utility jeepneys (PUJs) operating from Lapu-Lapu City may already be granted to ply routes in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue possibly next month.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has already granted their request to allow traditional PUJs to operate outside the city.

Currently, PUJs are already operating in Lapu-Lapu but only within the city.

Chan said that this is going to be a big help for PUJ drivers, especially that for several months now, they were not allowed to travel due to the implementation of lockdowns brought about by the threat of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“So naghimo ta ug suwat ngadto sa LTFRB. Nanawagan ta nga ibalik ang ilang rota ngadto sa Mandaue ug Cebu, which LTFRB approved,” Chan said.

(So we made a letter to the LTFRB. We requested the return of the routes to the cities of Mandaue and Cebu, which the LTFRB approved.)

But several conditions must be complied first by drivers before they are allowed to ply the said routes.

Mario Napole, head of the City Traffic Management System (CTMS), said that these conditions include negative swab test results, a special permit from the LTFRB-7, and certification from the cities of Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, and Cebu, as proof that they do not have any pending penalties.

Napole, however, clarified that there’s no fixed date yet if when they will implement this.

“Pero nasugod na sila ug accept sa paghatag sa certification para pag-prepare lang,” Napole said.

(But they are starting to accept certifications just to prepare.)

Cebu City first

In a separate interview with LTFRB-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto Jr., he said that they still need to approve first the return of traditional PUJs in the streets of Cebu City, before they can grant other PUJs from other LGUs to enter in the City.

“So ang Cebu City maoy mo-trigger kay mao may center of commerce,” Montealto said.

(So Cebu City will trigger the start because it is the center of commerce.

Montealto added that aside from those conditions mentioned, the agency will continue to strictly follow the health and safety protocols, such as wearing of face masks and face shield for passengers, to prevent the surge of COVID-19.

The agency will also check the roadworthiness of traditional jeepneys before they will be given special permits to operate.

