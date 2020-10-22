Minglanilla’s active cases ‘slightly rise’ to 26

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of active coronavirus cases in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu has slightly risen to 26 as of October 21, 2020, local officials announced.

This developed after health officials there recorded more new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases than recoveries in the past few days.

To recall, Minglanilla’s number of active cases went as low as six last October 10.

READ MORE: Minglanilla active cases down to 6

On Wednesday evening, they logged at least nine new COVID-19 patients and only one recovery – a 30-year-old asymptomatic female from Barangay Tunghaan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last October 8.

There were no new COVID-related deaths reported on that same day.

As a result, the town has documented a total of 579 confirmed cases with 526 recoveries and 27 mortalities. This meant that the number of active cases, which refer to patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2, is at 26.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19.

The local government unit of Minglanilla, in an advisory posted on October 21, disclosed that all new cases recorded last Wednesday were direct contacts of previously confirmed patients, and all of them happened to be family members living within the same households.

The new COVID-19 patients in the locality included three minors – a 17-year-old male, a 13-year-old, and a 15-year-old, all of whom were male – from Barangays Tulay and Tungkop.

Local officials in this first-class municipality located around 20 kilometers southeast of Cebu City continue to remind residents there not to let their guards down.

Minglanilla is currently under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

/bmjo

