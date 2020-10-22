Santa Fe also bans karaoke on weekdays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More towns in Cebu province are adopting the karaoke ban.

This time, it’s the local government of Santa Fe in Bantayan Island in northern Cebu

Santa Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinosa on October 21, 2020, issued an executive order (EO) enforcing the ban on karaoke, videoke, and ‘any other noisy activities on weekdays’.

Espinosa’s recent decision orders karaoke and other sound-generating equipment to only be allowed to operate on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“There is a need to help and support learners to make their distancing learning experience easier amidst challenges such as poor internet connection and the like,” Espinosa stated in his new EO.

The mayor, likewise, has also ordered that other establishments that do not have a permit or license to operate a karaoke or videoke session shall be prohibited to operate 24 hours a day.

Espinosa has instructed the barangays to coordinate with the Office of the Mayor in monitoring the ordinance, and to the police in enforcing it.

“Any person may likewise directly report a person or establishment violating this executive order to the authorities… Violators of this order shall be liable under existing laws and ordinances,” he added.

Santa Fe is a fourth-class municipality that belonged in Bantayan Island, located approximately 140 kilometers northwest of Cebu City. The town has recently reopened its tourism activities and is expected to host a new commercial airport.

READ MORE: Bantayan-bound tourists told to secure bookings ahead of trip

RELATED STORY: Bantayan Island Airport ‘on track’ for 2020 completion

Other local governments in Cebu that have banned karaoke and other similar noise-generating sessions in consideration of students doing distant learning and employees under work-from-home arrangements include the town of Santander, and the cities of Cebu and Mandaue. /dbs

RELATED STORY: Mandaue bans karaoke, videoke sessions on weekdays