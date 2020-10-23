P5.9M worth of shabu seized from two suspects flagged at Toledo checkpoint

CEBU CITY, Philippines—P5.9 million worth of shabu were seized from two suspects during a routine checkpoint in Toledo City late Thursday evening, October 23, 2020.

The Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), in a press release dated October 22, reported that they arrested two individuals in possession of illegal drugs while manning a checkpoint in Barangay Das in the city located approximately 46 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

The suspects, identified as Remedion Pardillo Paraiso, 43, and Mauricio Paran Jr., 44, were flagged down in the checkpoint after they were caught not wearing safety helmets and face masks.

Police said they conducted further inspection on the suspects and discovered a .357 revolver loaded with four live ammunitions, a total of 30 sachets and several tea bags containing illegal drugs believed to be shabu, and several drug paraphernalia including a weighing scale.

“Cases are being prepared for filing against the suspects for violation of R.A. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) and R.A. 10591 (in relation to illegal possession of firearms),” police said.

“The suspects are now under the custody of Toledo City Custodial Facility pending filing of charges,” they added.

/bmjo