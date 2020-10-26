Things to remember when staying in a hotel under the new normal

Staying at a hotel during a vacation can leave lasting memories. One that is for keeps.

But in this time of pandemic, your vacation may be a bit different.

As the local governments starts to ease security protocols and border restrictions, your planned vacation might be happening sooner than later.

Hotels are now allowed to operate at full capacity in General Community Quarantine (GCQ), and Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) areas following orders from the Department of Tourism.

However, because things have started to ease up your health should still be a top priority.

So what’s there to remember when taking a vacation in a hotel under the new normal?

Never touch floors and surfaces unless necessary

In the age of COVID-19, this simple but often overlooked tip proves very important. This goes to all the areas in the hotel room, especially in the bathroom.

If you’re inside the toilet, lay down a towel on the ground so your feet can never touch the area where urine or other bacteria are likely present.

This might sound a little over the top, but for surfaces you need to touch, ask the hotel for disinfectant wipes and wipe down all doorknobs, tv remote controls, faucets knobs, and even light switches.

Avoid a crowded elevator

If you’re staying in a hotel with many floor levels, it is likely that a person may already be in the elevator when you get on it.

While this does not pose extreme threats, in the time of COVID-19 this is a big NO. It is always best to use the elevator alone.

We know that it might be a little awkward at first, but get used to passing an elevator if someone is already in it and take the next one. The same goes if you’re inside and one needs to get in.

If you like to take a healthier option, bypass the elevator, and take the stairs. That’s hitting two birds with one stone.

Skip the pool and gym

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that both chlorine and bromine kill COVID-19, it is still a smart move to avoid hotel pools and other areas where people may gather.

This also goes for hotel gyms and areas that are a hotspot for transmission. However, this does not mean that you can’t find other means of getting a good workout.

Take the stairs when you go up to your room. You can also opt for an outdoor walk to explore the city while practicing social distancing.

So skip the dip!

Don’t use throw pillows

If you notice that throw pillows on the bed or the couch have no removable sleeves, you can be sure that they are never thoroughly cleaned says Traveloffpath.com.

So be extra cautious and steer clear of those cute little fluffy pillows.

If you want to be extra careful, bring along your pillowcase to sleep on. It is better to be safe than sorry.

Don’t put on loud music or walk with heavy feet

Loud music and voices are not the only things you should keep in mind when you are at a hotel room.

Because no matter how luxurious or extravagant a hotel is, its walls are not entirely built with soundproofing materials.

As a courtesy to your neighbors, avoid playing loud music or walk around the hallway with heavy feet so you won’t be tagged as the annoying guest.

Make sure you remember all these tips so you won’t ruin your vacation or other hotel guests’ dream vacation.

Be extra careful, and always, always wash your hands and use face-masks.

Happy vacation everyone!