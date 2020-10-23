PRO-7 ready to take on Cimatu’s zero case challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is ready to take on the zero case of COVID19 challenge for Cebu made by Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO-7 director, told reporters this Friday, October 23, 2020 that they were prepared to take on the challenge which would not be impossoble to achieve.

“We will try our best, the amigo cops, the LGU of Cebu City, and all the Cebuanos so we will meet the challenge of Secretary Cimatu,” said PRO-7 Director Ferro.

Ferro said that the key to achieve the zero case would be to strengthen the basic protocols which would be the implementation of the health protocols and to conduct extensive contact tracing to identify areas that would need to be in granular lockdown as well as individuals who would have to be isolated.

Cooperation of the community is also the key to ultimately achieve the goal.

Ferro said that the challenge would be a hard one to achieve but not impossible given that the cases in Cebu City recently were declining.

It is also necessary for each municipality around Cebu to be able to have coordination in terms of strictly implementing the health protocols in each area.

Ferro said that the PRO-7 would continue to coordinate with the LGU and other stakeholders to update about the latest development in the fight against COVID-19 not only in Cebu but in the whole Central Visayas.

“What we are doing now is to replicate the same coordination in the different municipalities here in Central Visayas,” said Ferro./dbs