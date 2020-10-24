3 Cebu City Hall workers fail drug test, face sanctions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three employees of the Cebu City government are now facing sanctions after they failed to pass the mandatory drug test.

Ramil Ayuman, officer-in-charge of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), confirmed that all three came from their department.

The City’s Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP), in an earlier message, said one of them works for the city’s Quick Response Team (QRT) while the two others were from the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team.

Since all workers who failed to pass the drug test happened to be employed through job order (JO) arrangement, Ayuman said they were advised not to return to work.

“Sagad nila mga job orders ug agig kamanduan ni Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella alang sa usa ka drug free workplace, ang tulo ka nag positive atong gi advisan nga dili na pabalikon ug trabaho,” said Ayuman.

(Most of them are job order employees and as ordered by Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella to achieve a drug-free workplace, the three who failed the drug test are advised not to return to work.)

Last Thursday, October 22, a total of 209 personnel from CCDRRMO underwent a surprise drug test organized by COSAP./dbs

