Danao police SEMPO nets 33 violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 33 individuals were arrested by personnel of Danao City Police Station during the three-day region-wide Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) and Synchronized Enhanced Managing Police Operations (SEMPO).

The operations that started on October 21 to 23, resulted to the arrest of four wanted persons; 19 illegal gamblers; two persons who were caught with unlicensed firearms and eight individuals involved in illegal drug activities.

The eight arrested drug-involved individuals were confiscated with an estimated weight of 13.5 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P91,800.

These persons are currently detained in the station together with the othera arrested pending the filing of the appropriate charges.

In a statement, Danao City Police stated that implementation of the region-wide SACLEO was an answer to lower the crimes in Central Visayas.

“Danao PNP’s swift arrests of criminals minimizes the commission of crimes, while the continuous anti-illegal drugs operation has greatly affected the drug supply,” reads a portion of the statement.

A SEMPO for the enforcement of minimum health standards in relation to COVID-19 was also conducted where a total of 32 traffic violators were apprehended and issued TOP and Citation tickets./dbs