M/V Good Fortune crew safe, Coast Guard to do oil-spill check

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All 14 crew members of M/V Good Fortune that sent a distress signal while sailing on the seawaters off Eastern Bohol on Sunday, October 25 are safe and unharmed, authorities have announced.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), in its latest incident report issued at 4 p.m. on Sunday, said the entire crew of the cargo vessel, owned and operated by Tektite Shipping, was in good physical condition.

M/V Good Fortune has been anchored within the vicinity of Lapinig Island in President Carlos P. Garcia town in Bohol where crew members are doing engine repairs.

“While underway, the PCG maintains active and direct communication with the vessel’s captain to ensure that all crew remained safe and sound until further assistance is provided,” PCG said in its report.

PCG also reported that they would be conducting operations to check for any signs of an oil spill in nearby areas.

“Immediately, the PCG deployed MCS-3005 from Aduana Wharf, Cebu City to conduct search and rescue operation, as well as inspection for possible incident of oil spill,” they said.

The cargo ship, bound for Tacloban City in Leyte, was carrying around 1,630 tons of cement from Naga City, Cebu.

However, while sailing on the seawaters in Bohol on Sunday noon, strong wind and waves battered the vessel which resulted in engine malfunction and failure.

As a result, the vessel started taking in water that prompted its crew to raise a distress signal around 12 p.m. or noon of Sunday. One of its members also took to social media in calling for help.

PCG said their personnel assigned in Stations and Sub-Stations in Leyte and Bohol were instructed to prepare for possible deployment in assisting their response. /dbs