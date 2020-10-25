Two families check if female torso in garbage bag belongs to their missing kin

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen are gathering more information to verify the identity of the woman, who owns the torso which was found in a garbage bag in Talamban river.

This developed after two families visited the Talamban Police Station to find out if the torso of the woman was that of their missing kin.

Police Captain Jonathan Taneo, Talamban Police Station chief, said the two families came to the police station to find out if the female torso belonged to that of their kin.

“Naay niduol sa atoa nga family. Mao sad na ang usa sa atong gi conduct-kan og interview para ma trace sad ang whereabouts kay duha ka family man ang niduol. Iconfirm lang sa nato at the same time mangayo ta ug details sa family nga nawad-an,” said Taneo.

(There are families, who came here. That is also why we conduct an interview so that we can trace the background of the family who came here. We had still to confirm and at the same time we had to ask for more details of the family who lost their kin.)

Taneo said that the families gave information of body marks of their missing kin which they would forward to the doctor that had been conducting the autopsy of the woman’s body.

He said that they were also considering getting DNA samples

Taneo also said that they were coordinating with the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) after policemen brought some body parts to the funeral homes along N. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City, whom police believed belonged to the female torso that was found in the garbage bag.

“Sa pagkakaron nag coordinate ta sa atong Mandaue City Police office kay sila sad naa sad silay nakaplagan nga other body parts, tiil ug ang kamot, so nag request na ta nga ma conduct-kan ug autopsy,” said Taneo.

(So for now we are coordinating with the Mandaue City Police Office because they have found some body parts — foot and hand — so we requested for them to conduct an autopsy.)

Taneo said the autopsy would also determine if the body parts found in Talamban belong to the same body parts found Mandaue City.

Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage are also being checked near the river in Sitio Kalubinhan where the main body of the woman was first found./dbs