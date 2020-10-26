10 persons stranded on a pump boat off the sea of Marigondon rescued

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU, Philippines — Ten persons, who were stranded in the sea off Barangay Marigondon, Lapu Lapu City after the pumpboat or motor banca they were on cannot dock on the wharf because of big waves, were rescued about 8 hours later.

In his Facebook post, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that the group were having an island hopping activity on the morning of October 25, Sunday, but when they returned at 4 p.m. that day, their motor banca or pumpboat the heavy rain and big waves made it impossible for their motor banca to dock at the wharf in Marigondon.

The Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office only learned about the stranded island hopping group at nearly midnight.

The DRRMO team coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guard and rescued the 10 people stranded in a pump boat off the Marigondon Coast at past midnight or at least eight hours since their return from their island hopping activity.

“Nadawat sa atong DRRMO team ang report sa maong hitabo duol sa alas 12 na sa tungang gabie ug sa diha-diha na rescue gyud silang tanan, said Mayor Chan in his FB post.

(The DRRMO team received the report about the stranded people at nearly midnignt of October 26, responded and successfully rescued them.)

“Daghang salamat sa atong mga emergency responders nga gipangulohan ni Nagiel Banacia sa abtik nga pag responde,” he said.

(We are grateful to the emergency responders, who are led by Nagiel Banacia for their quick response.)

Mayor Chan said that the 10 persons in the pump boat were rescued at past midnight and were sent all sent safely to their homes at 2 a.m. today, October 26.

Aside from the sea rescue in Marigondon, earlier in the day, all crewmen from a distressed vessel off the seas of eastern Bohol were rescued after their ship which carried bags of cement had engine failure and took in water at noon of Sunday, October 25. /dbs

