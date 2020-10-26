Active COVID-19 cases fall to 35,015, lowest since Aug. 2

MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 active cases in the country fell to 35,015, the lowest since Aug. 2, 2020, after the Department of Health (DOH) declared on Sunday, October 25, 2020, another mass recovery of 14,944 mild or asymptomatic patients who had completed two weeks in quarantine.

The mass recoveries brought the overall number of COVID-19 survivors in the country to 328, 056.

The DOH reported 2,223 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 370,028 since January. Of the new cases, 93 percent tested positive within the last 14 days.

On the other hand, 43 more deaths were recorded, 14 of these from more than a month ago, bringing the total number of fatalities to 6,977.

Of the 35,015 active cases, most reported mild or no symptoms while 2,310 were hospitalized in either severe or critical condition.

The regions with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks were Metro Manila with 537 or 26 percent of the total cases, Calabarzon with 397 or 19 percent and Central Luzon with 165 or 8 percent.

Ranked by province or city, Quezon City was on top with 112 new cases followed by Laguna, 111; Rizal, 109; Cavite, 79 and Batangas, 74.