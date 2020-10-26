Tugboat catchers fire in Cebu City waters

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A tugboat owned and operated by a roll-on, roll-off company caught fire while sailing along Cebu South Channel on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Reports from the Philippine Coast Guard in Cebu (PCG-Cebu) said the vessel owned by Super Shuttle, carrying five crew members, caught fire at 3:18 a.m. within the vicinity of Shell Island off the seawaters of Cebu City.

All crew members of the tugboat were rescued, and unharmed, the coast guard added.

Further investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the fire on the tugboat.

/bmjo