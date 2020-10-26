Only 2 new COVID cases in Cebu City on Oct. 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) recorded only two new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Cebu City.

In its latest COVID-19 bulletin issued on Sunday, October 25, 2020, DOH-7 logged a total of 44 new cases of the infection for the entire region.

But only two of these came from Cebu City, which was once tagged as the epicenter of the virus outbreak here in Central Visayas.

This is another record low for Cebu City, which was only downgraded to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) last September.

The other new COVID-19 patients reported on Sunday came from Bohol – 25; Cebu province – 14; Mandaue City – 2; and Lapu-Lapu City – 1.

This development brings the total number of documented COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas to 22,100.

On the other hand, there were only six recoveries related to COVID-19 that were reported on Sunday.

The newly recovered patients came from Lapu-Lapu City – 3; Mandaue City – 2; and Cebu province – 1.

As a result, the region’s total recovery slightly increased to 19,775.

DOH-7 also reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday, and both were from Cebu province.

Death toll in Central Visayas currently stands at 1,333, which translates to a case fatality rate of around 6.03 percent.

All areas in Central Visayas are placed under MGCQ.

/bmjo