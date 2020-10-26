Jailbreak in Cebu City: One recaptured, one killed, one still at large 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A detainee was killed after he and two others escaped from police detention on Monday dawn, October 26, 2020, here.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) confirmed that three detainees of the Mabolo Police Station escaped by cutting the iron railings of the detention cells.

The fugitives were identified as Roberto Cadu Ludong, Oliver Sabala Basak, and Nico Urot Baylosis.

However, a hot pursuit operation was immediately ordered and this went awry when police officers and Ludong allegedly engaged in a shootout incident in Barangay Luz just hours after the jailbreak.

Ligan told reporters in a press interview that Ludong attempted to escape by shooting it out with incoming arresting officers.

According to Ligan, the suspect, who was facing complaints in relation to illegal drugs and robbery, fired first, prompting police to retaliate that resulted to his death.

Ligan also said a separate team from the Mabolo Police Station managed to recapture Basak also in Barangay Luz.

The CCPO official urged the public to help the police in locating Baylosis, who still remained at large as of this posting.

“The community was a big help in tracing the two other fugitives,” added Ligan in Cebuano.

Meanwhile, Ligan said they are conducting a separate investigation to shed light on the jailbreak.

He said they suspected that the fugitives used a saw to cut the iron railings. But there were no equipment found in the detention cells.

Ligan also said the police officers in Mabolo Police Station who were on duty when the jailbreak occurred could face administrative charges for lapses in security.

