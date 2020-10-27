Tabogon village chief, four others nabbed over alleged SAP distribution irregularities

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A village chief and four others in the municipality of Tabogon in northern Cebu were arrested on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020.

This after a warrants of arrest were served against them for violation of Republic Act (R.A.) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

According to Police Staff Sergeant John Paul Armero of Tabogon police, the warrants stemmed from complaints due to the alleged irregularities in the distribution of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) during the quarantine period.

Arrested officials are Managase Barangay Captain Santiago Sollano, Barangay Councilor Ruthlene Ybañez, Chief Tanod Nolito Ybañez, and Barangay Health Workers Noemi Bontia and Jessa Ursal.

Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 81 presiding Judge Glenn Jumao-as issued the warrants.

Armero said the court has recommended a P90,000 bail for each of the accused.

All the arrested individuals are presently in the custodial facility of the Tabogon Police Station.

/bmjo