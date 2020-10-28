Cebuano photographer’s photo of mangrove tree makes it to UNESCO Thai exhibit

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A Cebuano photographer’s photo of a mangrove tree bagged a spot at the Thai National Science Museum exhibit held in partnership with UNESCO.

Mark Kevin Badayos, 27, is still on cloud nine after learning that his photo was one of the chosen photos by UNESCO to be displayed in the exhibit.

“Actually, I did not expect that my photo will be part of the exhibit. I just submitted my photo with the said subject to try my luck in the international scene,” he said.

Badayos was fortunate enough that he had a beautiful subject just near where he lives in barangay Calajoan, Mingalnilla town southern Cebu.

The photo showed a beautiful mangrove tree in the middle of the calm seas with the sky serving as a backdrop.

The photo was taken a few minutes after sunrise last June 20, 2020, and he got the news that he got into the exhibit just last October 26, 2020.

“I am so blessed to be part of this,” he added.

/bmjo