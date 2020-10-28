Toledo City bans daytime karaokes, loud music

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An executive order banning karaokes, videokes, amplified speakers, and other loud noises during daytime was signed for implementation in Toledo City.

This was done to allow the students taking up online classes or undertaking modular learning to concentrate during school hours. This was also to give those working from home the peaceful atmosphere they need to be able to do their tasks.

Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales signed the EO on October 22, 2020. It orders the ban of the loud sounds, especially karaoke and amplified systems, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday to Saturday.

Private karaokes are banned within the time period so as karaoke establishment. However, non-karaoke establishments with karaoke cannot use their machines any time of the day.

Shouting, playing loud music, and even loud parties are also prohibited in the city during the 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. time period on the said days.

The barangays are task to implement the executive order and apprehend individuals with the help of the police if there are complaints of these loud noises.

The Toledo City government also urged the residents to report people violating the executive order to the police or barangay immediately.

