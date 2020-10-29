Mandaue logs 1 death, 5 recoveries, 1 new case on Oct. 28

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Another senior citizen was reported to have died of the coronavirus disease in Mandaue City.

But the city’s virus-related deaths remained at 165 after MC 798, who was reported to have died of the infection on July 29, was delisted being a non-city resident and “and after referral and approval with DOH Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU).”

The city’s most recent fatality is MC 2338, a 74-year-old male resident. He expired on October 18, said an advisory which the city’s Public Information Office posted Wednesday night, October 28.

“Statistics on death is not reported on a daily basis. It is a consolidation of Covid related deaths. This is because Covid deaths are officially encoded only upon confirmation, or verification, through the availability of death certificates,” the city’s advisory reads.

The city’s recovery count also increased to 2, 180 on the same day with the addition of five recoveries. They come from Barangays Jagobiao, Labogon, Looc, Paknaan, and Umapad.

With the new recoveries, the city’s active cases further dropped to 60 despite the addition of one new case, MC 2, 458, who is a 17-year-old female resident of Barangay Subangdaku.