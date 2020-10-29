Eight-year-old boy from Tuburan is a role model

Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental—Ever tried learning something from a child?

Well, here’s an eight year-old boy from Tuburan town in northwestern Cebu who we can surely learn from.

His name is Marvin Langaylangay from Barangay 7 in Tuburan.

Patrolman Junevon Sagaysay told CDN Digital about Marvin, who gained some attention recently after his act of honesty was shared in the official Facebook page of the Tuburan Police Station.

Marvin is known for turning over money he found on the street in his barangay not just once, but twice.

“Nag lakaw-lakaw raman daw ni siya unya pagka buntag, kita siya’g kwarta duol sa basurahan sa ilang barangay. Dayun katong pagka gabie, kita nasab siya,” said Sagaysay.

(He said he was just walking in the morning when he saw money near a trash bin of their village. Then that same night, he saw some money again.)

Sagaysay did not disclose how much money the boy found as they are still waiting for persons who might come to the office to claim it.

But Sagaysay said that the Police Station was surprised and amazed with the honesty of Marvin, who even admitted to police he took P50 from the money he found because he wanted to buy food for him.

“Honest gyud siya kay ni angkon sab siya nga ang katong una niya nakitan nga kwarta iyahang gi kuhaan P50 para palit makaon kay gi gutom daw siya pero mao to iyaha gihapon gi hatag ang kwarta,” said Sagaysay.

(He’s really an honest kid because he admitted to us that he took P50 from the money he found first to buy food

According to Sagaysay, children like Marvin should be looked to by others as an example to be imitated.

Meanwhile, Sagaysay said that if there would still be no one who will claim the money found by Marvin, the policemen agreed that they will give the money to Marvin.

