RAFI Donates 50 Apheresis Kits to DOH Region 7 for Blood Banking Project

As part of its increased efforts to take an active role in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Cebu, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI) continues its response to the situation caused by the pandemic through its on-going second phase of Humanitarian Disaster Preparedness and Response (HDPR) interventions.

In partnership with the Department of Health Central Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-CVCHD), RAFI has extended its support to its Blood Banking Project by donating 50 sets of apheresis kits to be used for blood plasma and platelet donations.

DOH Regional Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas; Regulations, Licensing, and Enforcement Division Chief Dr. Sophia Mancao, and RAFI's HDPR team led by RAFI Chief Operating Officer Riella Mae Guioguio signed the Deed of Donation for these kits intended for charity patients.

Dr. Bernadas shared how they look forward to a long-term strengthened partnership with RAFI in its upcoming projects: “We look forward to more partnerships with RAFI on the different undertakings we initiated, to serve more people not only in Cebu but the whole Visayas region. Thank you RAFI for the continuous support and generous donations,” said Bernadas.

RAFI also partnered with Subnational Blood Center for Visayas (SNBCV) in leading the blood service facility of the DOH-CVCHD that works with different public and private agencies to sustain a safe, accessible, and equitable blood supply through Mobile Blood Donation activities, held around the province. In this activity, RAFI extended its intervention to providing meals for the donors and crew of the bloodletting support.

For more information on the schedules of the Mobile Blood Donation activity and updates on HDPR initiatives, you can visit RAFI’s Facebook page or website www.rafi.org.ph.

