City dad calls on equal chance for Carbon Market development contenders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Leah Japson is urging the city government to provide an equal chance for the two contenders for the development of the Carbon Market.

Multibillion conglomerate Megawide and local community cooperative CFI are vying for the chance to develop the Carbon Market into a modern market hub and mixed-use property under a joint venture agreement (JVA) with the city government.

Read: Megawide proposes multi-use, mid-rise complex for Carbon Market

Read: CFI to Cebu City government: Give us chance to develop Carbon Market

Japson said there is a need for the city government to provide an even playing field for any contender to the Carbon Market development because the it is an important structure for the public.

“The Carbon Market is the oldest and the largest farmer’s market in Cebu City. It is ont his note that this representation believes that an equal playing field must be given to all entities who are interested in the market’s rehabilitation,” said Japson.

CFI reported problems with the Joint Venture Selection Committee (JVSC) for the Swiss Challenge of Megawide’s proposed JVA, as they were allegedly asked to pay P50,000 for the JVA documents, which the JVSC failed to provide.

In a statement on October 23, 2020, City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., also said that he has not received a formal proposal from CFI to challenge Megawide.

However, in a statement, CFI said that as early as February 25, 2020, CFI already presented its intention for the Carbon Modernization Program.

On March 12, 2020, a schematic proposal which consisted of a site development plan, complete floor plans, phasing plans, budget breakdown, sustainability strategies, scale models, 3D perspectives, and walkthrough was submitted to the Office of the Mayor, Vice Mayor, City Councilors, and the Chairman of City Administration.

Founded and run by Cebuanos

On October 21, 2020, CFI Chairperson Winston Garcia, Rebecca Plaza, and a team presented the Cebu CFI Proposal to the August Body, and that appearance was aired online. It was posted on Vice Mayor Michael Rama’s Facebook page.

The CFI said in previous statements that the city government seemingly gave undue preference to the conglomerate, and that they will take to court this incident.

Japson expressed her favor on the CFI proposal, saying that the cooperative is founded and run by Cebuanos, and would know better how to handle the Carbon Market development.

“It is a big cooperative based in Cebu City and out of its total membership, most of it are Cebuanos. Therefore, Cebuanos takes to gain most from their plan,” said Japson.

Still, the councilor urged the JVSC to study both plans fairly and objectively for the befit of the public. She said that the development of the Carbon Market must be given to the plan where Cebuanos can gain most from.

/bmjo