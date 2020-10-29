40 quarantine violators arrested in Minglanilla

Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental—Police in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu continue to apprehend violators of quarantine protocols.

On Thursday dawn, October 29, 2020, about 40 individuals paid P500 fine after they were caught by policemen roaming the streets in different barangays at past curfew hours the day before.

Police Master Sergeant Christopher Cesa of the Minglanilla Police Station said most of the violators also did not wear face masks while on the streets.

Minglanilla Police believed that some of the arrested individuals came from visiting cemeteries as Wednesday was the last day cemeteries were open for Kalag-kalag 2020.

Cemeteries are ordered temporarily closed from October 29 to November 3, 2020 to avoid crowd gathering that may be a source for the spread of COVID-19.

Before they were released, those apprehended were reminded of the health protocols.

Cesa said that no one among those apprehended were second-time offenders.

Minglanilla is currently under modified general community quarantine togehter with the rest of Cebu Province.

/bmjo