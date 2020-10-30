Sinulog 2021: Out-of-town, int’l groups may join event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Out-of-town and international contingents have expressed their desire to join the Sinulog 2021 grand parade amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama said that the contingents were willing to push through joining the Sinulog 2021 because the local government units or even their country would provide funding for them to go to Cebu for the festival.

Read: Lower budget expected in Sinulog 2021

However, the city government and the Sinulog Foundation Inc., said they were now coordinating with other local government units (LGU) on the possibility of bringing the dancers to Cebu.

Since the activity will not be as grand as the past years due to the restrictions set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), the city is also looking into choosing only a few contingents to perform.

“There are contingents, who said they have been given funding to join the Sinulog 2021. We are still finalizing how we can accommodate them,” said Rama.

There is a possibility that previously winning groups would be the priority making the 2021 Sinulog a Battle of the Champions over the past years.

There is no finality in these plans yet as Rama said they would want the ensure the safety of the contingents should they be allowed to travel to Cebu City.

Read: VM Rama: Sinulog 2021 ‘unconventional, innovative’

The limited number of contingents, a possible virtual parade, and fewer activities are to be expected from the Sinulog 2021.

The Sinulog Foundation Inc. and the city government is finalizing the Sinulog plans. They wil reveal the final plans in the first week of November.

“We still have enough time to finalize everything,” said Rama. /dbs